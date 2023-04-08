Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Kila Mohalla man held with 1,780 intoxicant pills

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 08, 2023 03:59 AM IST

The Special Task Force (STF), Ludhiana, arrested a Kila Mohalla resident for drug peddling on Thursday and recovered 1,780 intoxicant pills from his possession.

Accused of smuggling intoxicant pills in custody of STF in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
The accused has been identified as Sandeep Singh, alias Mani, 32, of Kila Mohalla.

Assistant inspector general (AIG, STF) Snehdeep Sharma stated that the STF arrested the accused near Samrala Chowk following a tip-off. He was going to deliver the consignment on his motorcycle.

A team of the STF led by inspector Harbans Singh stopped the accused for checking during which the STF recovered 1,780 intoxicant pills from his possession. A case under Sections 22 and 29 of the NDPS Act has been lodged against the accused at the STF, Mohali. The STF seized his bike also.

The inspector added that during questioning, the accused said that he used to get the contraband from one of his friends Satyajit Kumar of Vishwakarma Nagar of Tajpur road and sell it among addicts.

The accused is already facing trial in two cases of drug peddling, and he was bailed out in 2019.

