Drugs, debt, law & order: Delhi CM says AAP ruined Punjab

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday took on the Punjab government over the issues of drugs, law and order and debt. Speaking at a public meeting here, she urged people to vote for BJP candidate Harjit Singh Sandhu in the November 11 bypoll to Tarn Taran assembly seat. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta with BJP candidate Harjit Singh Sandhu during a rally in Tarn Taran on Saturday. (HT)

Addressing the gathering, Gupta lashed out at AAP national convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, and said that just like his party “ruined” Delhi during its rule, it is now “destroying” Punjab. Targeting the Bhagwant Mann-led government over the law and order situation in Punjab, Gupta alleged that “murders are taking place in the state everyday”.

“People are being looted. They are being killed on roads during extortion bids. Who is behind all this? Don’t you know this?” she asked the gathering.

Gupta alleged that the entire state is “drowned in drugs”.Taking a dig at the government’s anti-drug campaign, she asked, “Where have those who proclaimed ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ (war against drugs) gone? The mothers in Punjab — which should have progressed but for the drugs — are crying today.”

She also attacked the AAP government over the state’s “ballooning debt”. The Delhi chief minister also attacked the state government’s land pooling scheme, which was later withdrawn after pressure from farmer bodies and rival political parties.

“They brought the land pooling police to usurp people’s land. They withdrew it when people opposed it. Now, they are selling all government land. I want to ask them, when not even a single road, bridge or college is constructed, where did all the funds go?” Gupta asked, claiming that “all that money went into the pockets of the AAP people.

She accused Kejriwal of leading a luxurious life with Punjab government’s funds. She alleged that the Punjab government was being run by Kejriwal and other AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia.

Referring to the recent floods that caused extensive damage in several parts of Punjab, Gupta claimed that while Mann was admitted to a hospital, Kejriwal was visiting Gujarat at the time, and it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who helped the state in its hour of need.

The Tarn Taran seat fell vacant following the death of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.