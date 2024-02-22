Ludhiana: DSP dies of cardiac arrest during workout at gym

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dilpreet Singh, who was deputed in Malerkotla, on Thursday died after suffering a cardiac arrest during workout in a gym at a luxury hotel near Bhai Bala Chowk on Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road. He was 50. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dilpreet Singh was a regular gym goer. (HT File Photo)

He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A resident of Ludhiana, Dilpreet was a regular gym goer. Earlier, he had served as assistant commissioner of police (ACP, economics offence wing) in Ludhiana.

According to his colleagues, Dilpreet was very health conscious and rarely missed the gym. On Thursday, he reached the gym at around 4am. While exercising, he complained of chest pain and collapsed. His gunmen with the help of other gym members rushed him to hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A national-level swimmer Dilpreet joined the police force in 1992 as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI). He served at various police stations in Punjab and was later promoted to assistant superintendent of police. His sister was also an international swimmer.

During his service, he solved many cases. Most remarkable was when a police team led by him detected a fake army job scam with the arrest of a sacked armyman. The gang had conned scores of youth on the pretext of securing a job for them in the army. Dilpreet along with his team had also cracked a double murder case of a local jeweller and his wife.

Dr Gurbhej Singh, head of department, cardiology, Christian Medical College and Hospital, stated that people in the age group of 30 to 50 years usually die of heart related other ailments caused by genetic disorder.

He said that people undergoing high endurance exercise should go for Echo and ECG tests. The people who have a family history of a sudden death should consult a cardiologist before going to gym and availing a diet plan.