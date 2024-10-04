Easy money plan foiled: 3 youths held for trying to extort 20L from Mohali chemist

Eyeing easy money, three Kurali youths tried to extort ₹20 lakh from a chemist by copying his phone number from his shop’s flex board, only to end up behind bars. The accused, aged 21 to 24, copied the chemist’s phone number from his shop’s flex board to threaten him over the phone. (HT Photo)

The trio first threatened the victim over the phone, trying to rake in an easy ₹20 lakh. But after the victim ignored their threats, two of them proceeded to visit his house and pointed a toy gun at his sister, warning her of dire consequences.

However, their plan was foiled after police tracked them down using human and technical intelligence.

The toy gun, a motorcycle and a car were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Sukhchain Singh, alias Jashan, 24; Aman, 21 and his cousin Vishal, alias Shaillee, alias Sahil, 21, all residents of Kurali.

Police said Sukhchain Singh worked as a Wi-Fi operator, while Aman was a labourer and Vishal was employed at a garment shop in Kurali. Aman and Vishal have no criminal past, but Sukhchain was previously booked in an attempt to murder case by Kharar police in 2023.

“I was at my shop when I received a call from an unknown number at 4.20 pm on Tuesday. The caller, without revealing his identity, asked me to arrange ₹20 lakh by 4 pm on Wednesday. Thereon, I kept disconnecting calls from the number. When I reached home around 8.30 pm, my sister told me that two men on a bike arrived at home in my absence to enquire about me,” the victim narrated in his complaint.

After the victim’s sister told them that the chemist was not home, one of them pointed a toy gun at her, prompting her to run for cover. Meanwhile, they fled from the spot.

“They called me again at 9.49 pm, 9.51 pm and 9.52 pm. When I answered their call, they warned me that it was a trailer and if I did not give them money, they would kill my family,” the complainant added.

After being alerted by the chemist, Kurali police reached his house and started tracking the accused using technical intelligence.

They eventually identified the duo who arrived at the victim’s house as Aman and Sukhchain Singh after they were captured in a nearby CCTV camera.

“We first arrested Jashan from Siswan-Kurali road using human and technical intelligence. He further disclosed about the other accused. The accused prima facie are not associated with any gang and tried to extort money for easy money,” DSP Mohit Aggarwal said.

All three accused were booked under Sections 308 (4) (extortion), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 3 (5) (act done by several persons) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhit at the City Kurali police station.

In September, Mohali police had registered three extortion cases, including two in Sohana and one in Dera Bassi, after gangsters sought extortion from businessmen.