E-bus service in Panipat, Yamunanagar getting good response from commuters

The electric bus service launched in Panipat and Yamunanagar has received a good response from the commuters, who have all availed of the free service since the launch on January 28. In Panipat, the service was inaugurated by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on January 28. (HT Photo)

Officials said at present, five buses each are plying between the new bus stand and toll plaza in Panipat (26 km up and down) and between Jagadhari bus stand and Yamunanagar-Jagadhari railway station (13 km up and down).

In Panipat, the service was inaugurated by chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on January 28 and on the next day, transport minister Mool Chand Sharma inaugurated the buses in Jagadhari town under the Haryana City Bus Service Limited (HCBSL).

Commuters hailed the services as a change-maker in transport, preferring buses over three-wheelers due to safety and time factors.

Vishal Sharma, an employee with a private company, suggested that the authorities should add more such services during the evening hours and provide last-mile connectivity to sectors in metro cities.

The fare for the air-conditioned city bus service may range from ₹10 to ₹20, depending on the stoppages and routes.

Shiv Kumar, who works with a handloom unit, said, “Seats should be reserved for senior citizens and women like in Delhi buses. There should also be a concession for senior citizens and provision of passes for students.”

Meanwhile, conductor Dharamvir Singh, who issues tickets to the passengers with 100% concession as per the CM’s announcement, suggested that there should be provision of dustbins in the buses as well.

Officials said the electric low-floor buses have been introduced to reduce vehicular traffic and pollution levels.

During the inauguration, Khattar had said that the services are already working well in Gurugram and Faridabad districts, and after the launch in Panipat and Yamunanagar, it will be extended to seven more cities — Panchkula, Ambala, Karnal, Sonipat, Rewari, Rohtak and Hisar — by June 30 and in next phases in rest of the cities of the state.