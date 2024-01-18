Former Haryana chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda was on Wednesday questioned by the enforcement directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, official sources said. ED questions former Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda in money laundering case

The agency recorded the statement of the 76-year-old under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.He was at the ED headquarters in central Delhi for more than six hours.

The questioning pertained to a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged land scam in Gurugram involving the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), the sources said.

He was earlier questioned by the ED in another money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in land acquisition at Manesar in Gurugram during 2004-07 and one against Congress party promoted Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

Hooda told HT that questioning by the ED was not regarding the ongoing Manesar case against him but a different matter related to the grant of licence. He however did not elaborate.

“It was an administrative matter. I have full faith in judiciary,’’ Hooda said.