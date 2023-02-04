Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ED raids house of Tarn Taran family notorious for drug smuggling

ED raids house of Tarn Taran family notorious for drug smuggling

chandigarh news
Updated on Feb 04, 2023 01:51 AM IST

One of the family members is also allegedly involved in the murder which of a shopkeeper, at the behest of Canada-based gangster Landa; the ED team that reached the village around 12.30, continued its searches well into the night, officials said.

As per information, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) teamhad to cut open the doors with gas-cutters as the family remained holed up inside. (HT File)
ByAnil Sharma, Tarn Taran

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team, accompanied by the Central Industrial Security Force (CRPF) personnel, on Friday raided the residence of a family notorious for drug smuggling, in Sheron village, five kms from the district headquarters, Punjab police officials said.

The ED team that reached the village around 12.30, continued its searches well into the night, officials said.

As per information, the team had to cut open the doors with gas-cutters as the family remained holed up inside.

The house belongs to the three sons of Mohan Singh—Gajjan Singh, Makhan Singh and Sakkatar Singh, who own a luxurious marriage palace in the village, besides other property, said officials.

A senior Punjab Police official, on the condition of anonymity, revealed that most male members of this family are facing drug and gold smuggling cases. “One of the family members is also involved in the brutal murder of a shopkeeper in Rasoolpur village. The shopkeeper, Gurjant Singh, 30, was shot dead by some gangsters at the instance of Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa,” said the official.

In 2021, Tarn Taran police had attached the family’s property, including Khekra palace, worth crores, in a case registered under the NDPS Act.

Sources said ED officials have confiscated documents, including bank account books, and other property-related papers, for further investigation. The ED, however, did not issue any statement on the raid till filing of the report.

Sources said the family’s elders allegedly used to smuggle gold from across the border decades ago. Later, the family started drug smuggling, using their contacts in Pakistan.

Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said they have not got information about any seizure from the residence.

Story Saved
