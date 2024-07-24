Education budget allocation far from adequate, say educators

The Central government has allocated ₹1.48 lakh crore for education and employment and skill, as per the Union budget announced on July 23. Financial support for loans upto ₹10 lakh would also be given to the students for higher education in domestic institutions and nearly 20 lakh youth will be skilled over a period of five years. The Central government has allocated ₹ 1.48 lakh crore for education and employment and skill, as per the Union budget announced on July 23. (HT File)

Though the government is looking to spend an estimated ₹48,20,512 crore in 2024-25, which is an increase of 8.5% over the actuals of 2023-24, educators remain disappointed with the lowest budget allocated to the education sector, yet again. Association of unaided college teachers (AUCT), Punjab and Chandigarh spokesperson Tarun Ghai said that an initiative of subsidised loans for the students is a commendable step of the government. “The 3% interest subsidy would not only make higher education affordable for the students in domestic institutions but would also encourage them to study in the national universities and colleges. When Manmohan Singh was the finance minister, he suggested that 3% of the total budget should be allocated to the education sector for its growth and development but nothing of the sort has happened so far,” he said.

He added that the government mentions infrastructural development but is not promoting research. “Earlier, funds were provided to the institutions for major and minor research projects in the name of the educators concerned, which has stopped now,” he mentioned.

Commenting on the funding for UGC which is brought down by 60.99%, central committee of the Punjab and Chandigarh college teachers’ union executive member Varun Goel said, “By reducing the budget of grants commission by this percentage indicates that the government has disbanded the concept of ‘grants’ and when it comes to schemes related to job opportunities and the quality of education, it is yet to be seen when it is implemented.”

On the internships to one crore youth, as per the union budget, who will get ₹5000 as stipend and one time assistance of ₹6000, the cost of which will be borne by the companies from their CSR funds govt’s internship scheme, state finance secretary and of the lecturer cadre union district president Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon said, “This step would motivate the youth to work in their nation rather than moving abroad. The focus of the government should now be on the culture of the IT sector which must be brought to Punjab.”