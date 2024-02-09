 Eight gangster Lawrence Bishnoi aides held with three pistols, ammo in Punjab’s Jalandhar - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Eight gangster Lawrence Bishnoi aides held with three pistols, ammo in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Eight gangster Lawrence Bishnoi aides held with three pistols, ammo in Punjab’s Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Feb 09, 2024 08:12 AM IST

The Jalandhar police arrested eight gangsters of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang involved in extortion, ransom, threat and other criminal activities, officials said on Thursday.

The accused in Jalandhar police custody (HT)
Joint commissioner of police Sandeep Kumar Sharma said that on January 27, the owner of Karma fashion showroom received an extortion call demanding a sum of 50 lakh.

A case was immediately registered and police started an investigation into the matter, he said.

“During the investigation, police zeroed in at the accused and it became evident that the gang members had systematically gathered information about industrialists and businessmen to extort money,” he said.

The arrested have been identified as Sanjay Bawa, Deepak Kumar, Gajinder Rajput, Radhe, Abhishek Gill, Pappu, Manoj and Deepak Kumar, all residents of Jalandhar.

“All these gang members were arrested from the TV tower area in Jalandhar and three pistols and 10 cartridges and four magazines were recovered from their possession,” he said.

Police said during the investigation, it came to light that the operations of these gangsters extended beyond national borders with identified links to Suraj, currently residing in England.

“The gang was involved in threatening calls and letters to extract money from people by using international mobile numbers,” he said.

