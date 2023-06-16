Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Senior citizen loses phone to snatchers in Dhanas

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 16, 2023 03:28 AM IST

The victim, Kripal Singh of Sector 56, said when he reached near the wine shop, two men came on a scooter and snatched the phone kept in his shirt pocket.

A 60-year-old painter, returning home on a bicycle after work, lost his phone to two miscreants near a wine shop close to Milk Colony light point in Dhanas, Chandigarh, on Wednesday.

A 60-year-old painter, returning home on a bicycle after work, lost his phone to two miscreants near a wine shop close to Milk Colony light point in Dhanas, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
The victim, Kripal Singh of Sector 56, said when he reached near the wine shop, two men came on a scooter and snatched the phone kept in his shirt pocket. The victim tried to chase them, but the duo sped away. Later, the snatchers took an unmetalled road and abandoned their scooter there before fleeing on foot, he said. Police have booked unidentified persons in the case.

Topics
bicycle phone painter + 1 more
bicycle phone painter
