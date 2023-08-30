Trio makes off with 87-year-old paraplegic man’s gold bangle in Mohali

A gang of three thieves fled with an 87-year-old paraplegic man’s gold bangle after approaching him as his acquaintances in Phase 1 on Sunday, police said. A gang of three thieves fled with an 87-year-old paraplegic man’s gold bangle at Mohali. (HT)

The victim, Hariparkash Sharma, was out with his caretaker, Subadhra, when a Maruti Suzuki Swift car, with two female passengers and a male driver, stopped near them.

One of the women got off and told Sharma that the woman sitting in the car was his acquaintance and wished to meet him.

When Subadhra took the wheelchair near the car, the woman grabbed Sharma’s hand to greet him and in no time, took off his gold bangle. Before Subhadra could realise the trick, the trio sped away in their car.

Subadhra alerted Sharma’s daughter Subhla Sharma, who approached the police with a complaint. Investigating officer Sukhwinder Singh said they had registered a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON