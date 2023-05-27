Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Masked miscreants assault two women, rob cash, jewellery

Ludhiana: Masked miscreants assault two women, rob cash, jewellery

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 27, 2023 12:16 AM IST

The miscreants assaulted the woman in front of her specially-abled ; she was thrashed as the culprits tried to rob her gold bangles and earrings, they said

Three masked assailants assaulted a woman with iron rods and her 85-year-old mother-in-law and fled after robbing 15,000 and gold jewellery from their house in Greater Kailash Colony, police said.

The PAU police lodged an FIR against the unidentified accused under sections 454, 379B, 506 and 34 of the IPC . (HT File Photo)
The miscreants assaulted the woman in front of her specially-abled son. The elderly woman was thrashed as the culprits tried to rob her gold bangles and earrings, they said.

The accused were captured in the CCTVs installed near the house.

According to the police, an hour before executing the robbery, the accused did a recce of the house.

Complainant Ramesh Kumar, the woman’s husband, stated that the incident has affected his specially-abled son as he has stopped talking after the incident.

A hosiery owner, Ramesh stated that on Thursday morning, he left the house for work, while his wife Shikha Jindal, son and mother were present at home. Hours after he had left, three masked men barged in the house. The accused overpowered his wife and hit on her legs with iron rods in front of his son.

Ramesh said the miscreants robbed 15000 in cash, four gold bangles and 3 gold rings. The accused twisted the arm of his mother and took away her of two gold bangles and a pair of earrings that she was wearing.

ASI Mahinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the miscreants had stayed in the house for merely 12 minutes. The police found CCTVs footage of the accused when they did recce of the house. They were not wearing masks at that time. The police are trying to identify the accused.

