Encroachments galore in Panchkula markets

Despite repeated complaints and the civic body’s assurances, corridors in Panchkula markets continue to be encroached upon by shopkeepers for displaying and storing merchandise. This creates leaves shoppers with little space to move around besides posing other public safety troubles. These practices pose severe fire and electrical hazards, violating both the Indian Electricity Act and the Petroleum Act, and potentially leading to fatal accidents, said SK Nayar, president of the Citizens’ Welfare Association. (HT File)

A visit by this correspondent to the markets in Sector-4, 7, 9, 11, 15, and 20 revealed that shops are brazenly disregarding public space and using it to store and display their merchandise. Some clothing stores are also using the space to seat the tailors associated with them.

When asked, some shopkeepers said they are doing so due to lack of internal space. Their collective responses, however, conveyed a distinct lack of concern about punitive action. This sentiment was echoed by a 47-year-old tea vendor from Azamgarh, UP, who has been operating a stall with a gas cylinder in a Sector-11 veranda for three decades. He admitted that while enforcement staff occasionally confiscate his items, he promptly resumes business at the same spot.

The unchecked expansion of merchandise onto pavements and beyond shop boundaries leaves virtually no room for pedestrians. Customers are frequently forced onto the main road to access adjacent shops, highlighting a blatant disregard for Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) bylaws and public convenience.

The situation is particularly perilous with sweet shops, confectioneries, and fruit vendors illegally using gas stoves, electric gadgets, and other appliances outside their premises. These practices pose severe fire and electrical hazards, violating both the Indian Electricity Act and the Petroleum Act, and potentially leading to fatal accidents, said SK Nayar, president of the Citizens’ Welfare Association.

Manav Malik, estate officer of HSVP, said that strict action, including rconfiscation of illegally displayed items, is taken against encroachers. Notices are also issued to defiant shopkeepers.

Nayar said that HUDA (now HSVP) developed these markets with master plans explicitly providing for clean and safe corridors for all citizens, especially vulnerable groups like the elderly, sick, differently abled, women, and children. He said that HSVP consistently failed to uphold these provisions despite numerous written complaints from the association.

Vijay Sharma, president of the Market Association, Sector-15, said no encroachment should be tolerated in the markets, and no goods should extend beyond shop limits. However, he asserted that encroachments in Sector-15 market are minimal.