Engineering admissions: 350 seats still vacant in 3 Chandigarh colleges

After completion of three rounds of counselling, as many as 350 seats of various courses are still vacant at Chandigarh’s three engineering institutes.

The admission process began on August 29 this year, for which more than 3,000 students registered.

As many as 1,277 seats were up for grabs at three engineering institutes in Chandigarh this year (see box). The Joint Admission Committee (JAC), Chandigarh, has already started the process for the first special round of counselling to fill the vacant seats.

The JAC was constituted for conducting admissions to different bachelor of engineering, bachelor of architecture, integrated BE (chemical)-MBA (master of business administration) courses based on Joint Entrance Examination (JEE, Main) scores.

Dr SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (UICET, PU) has 217 seats in three different engineering programmes. However, 25 seats are vacant in BE (chemical), 31 in the five-year integrated BE (chemical)-MBA course and 30 in BE (food technology). The University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET, PU) has 747 seats spread over six courses, of which 167 seats are still vacant.

The vacant seats include 52 in biotechnology, 26 each in electronics and communication engineering and electrical and electronics engineering, 22 seats in mechanical engineering, 21 computer science and engineering seats and 20 in information technology.

At the Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET), 313 seats were available this year in each of the four courses offered – computer science and engineering, electronics and communication engineering, civil engineering and mechanical engineering. However, 97 seats are still vacant in these courses.

Meanwhile, 146 seats are also vacant at UIET in PU’s Hoshiarpur regional centre in four engineering courses. Registration for the first special counselling started on October 4, the second round will start from October 18.

