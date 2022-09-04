Engineering admissions in Chandigarh: 1,277 seats up for grabs in 3 institutes

As many as 1,277 seats are up for grabs at three engineering institutes in Chandigarh this year.

The Joint Admission Committee (JAC), Chandigarh, has already started the registration process for admission. JAC has been constituted for conducting admissions to different Bachelor of Engineering, Bachelor of Architecture, integrated BE (chemical)-MBA (master of business administration) courses based on Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main scores.

Like many other states, Chandigarh, too, accepts JEE main scores for admission to engineering courses.

At Panjab University’s Dr SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (UICET), there are around 217 seats in three different engineering programmes. A total of 114 seats are available in BE (chemical), 56 in the five-year integrated BE (chemical)-MBA course and 47 in BE (food technology).

Seats at UIET

As many as 747 seats are available at PU’s University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) in six courses, with 153 in electronics and communication engineering (ECE), 138 in each computer science and engineering (CSE) and information technology (IT) and 106 each in biotechnology, electrical and electronics engineering and mechanical engineering.

These also include the additional seats approved by PU syndicate and additional seats available for meritorious students belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS). There is no Chandigarh quota for institutes under PU – Dr SSB UICET, UIET and UIET at PU’s Hoshiarpur regional centre.

Seats increased in CCET

At Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET), 78 seats are available in each of the four courses offered – computer science and engineering, electronics and communication engineering, civil engineering and mechanical engineering. Last year, there were 69 seats available in each of these courses. There are 300 seats and additional 13 seats under different categories that are available as supernumerary seats. The Institute follows the reservation policy of Chandigarh administration, which is issued from time to time.

Box:

Counselling dates

There will be three rounds of online counselling, followed by two special rounds. The first round will start from September 17, followed by second round of counselling from September 23 and third round of counselling from September 29. While the first special counselling will start on October 4, the second special round will be held from October 18.

In the special rounds, all candidates who have registered before the first round of counselling or freshly registered for the special round can participate regardless of whether they have participated in the previous rounds or not.

