News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ensure complaints are resolved in seven-day period, Panchkula DCP instructs cops

Ensure complaints are resolved in seven-day period, Panchkula DCP instructs cops

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jan 16, 2024 09:08 AM IST

A crime meeting was held in the backdrop of the recent suspension of two police personnel who allegedly made a minor rape victim, her sister and father who had a disability run from pillar to post for registration of an FIR earlier this month

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Sumer Pratap Singh direct officials to ensure timely delivery of justice to the public during a crime meeting held on Monday, saying complaints should be resolved within a seven-day period.

The meeting was attended by assistant commissioners of police (ACP) as well as different police station and police post in-charge. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The meeting was attended by assistant commissioners of police (ACP) as well as different police station and police post in-charge. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The meeting was attended by assistant commissioners of police (ACP) as well as different police station and police post in-charge.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the recent suspension of two police personnel who allegedly made a minor rape victim, her sister and father who had a disability run from pillar to post for registration of an FIR earlier this month.

During the meeting, the DCP asked all the police station and police post in-charge to take immediate action on the complaints, adding that a receipt of the complaint should be given to the victims with a complaint number, date and the name of the police station.

The DCP has directed that ACP concerned to visit police stations and settle complaints so that public does not have to run from one office to another.

Patrolling push

The DCP also pushed for all police station and police post in-charge to enhance patrolling in their respective areas. This comes in the back drop of the recent crime incidents of theft in Chandi Mata temple in Chandimandir, a spate of robberies in Sector 20 where senior citizens were targeted.

Instructions were issued to police station in-charge and “gram prahari” to go to the village and ward areas to interact with the public. They have also been directed to instil confidence among residents to share any kind of drug-related information with the police through the gram prahari.

The DCP also appealed to the public that they inform the police station/ police post concerned before leaving the city for a prolonged period so that the PCR vehicles can keep special vigil in the neighbourhood.

