Ensure farmers receive MSP within 72 hours: Haryana chief secy

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 15, 2024 07:28 AM IST

While reviewing the rabi season’s procurement operations with senior officers and deputy commissioners, the chief secretary formed a three-member committee comprising senior IAS officers to monitor, particularly, the issuance of J-forms and payment to farmers, an official spokesperson said

Haryana chief secretary TVSN Prasad on Sunday directed administrative secretaries, deputy commissioners of all districts and officers involved in rabi crop procurement to ensure that farmers receive payment for their crops within 72 hours of the J-form being issued.

While reviewing the rabi season’s procurement operations with senior officers and deputy commissioners, the chief secretary formed a three-member committee comprising senior IAS officers to monitor, particularly, the issuance of J-forms and payment to farmers, an official spokesperson said.

He said Haryana has a bumper wheat crop this year, leading to the expectation of a higher volume of crops for sale in mandis. He directed officers to be fully prepared to ensure that farmers do not face any inconvenience.

The chief secretary instructed officers to verify the crops registered by farmers on the “Meri Fasal Mera Byora” portal by Monday evening, emphasising that farmer satisfaction is our top priority. He also directed the deputy commissioners to ensure the smooth functioning of Atal Canteens in mandis.

Prasad instructed procurement agencies to ensure timely lifting and stocking of the purchased crops. The chief secretary highlighted that grain silos have been designated as procurement centres for the convenience of farmers, allowing them to directly sell their crops there.

Monday, April 15, 2024
