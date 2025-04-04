Menu Explore
Ensure more spl trains to speed up paddy lifting from Punjab godowns: Hayer

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 04, 2025 05:44 AM IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Thursday raised the issue of procurement of crops, demanding fixation of commission of arhtiyas (commission agents) on wheat and paddy at the 2.5% of the MSP as was the case earlier. He also demanded an increase in special trains for Punjab to accelerate the lifting of paddy from the godowns. “An early solution is necessary to ensure a hassle-free procurement season,” the Sangrur MP stated while speaking in the Lok Sabha.

Kang bats for release of Sikh prisoners

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang urged the central government to fulfil its promise made in 2019 regarding the release of Sikh prisoners. Kang reminded that in 2019, the government had announced the release of these prisoners who have already been in jails for 25 to 30 years and served their sentences. The Anandpur Sahib MP said that a formal notification was also issued at that time, yet even after six years, these prisoners remain incarcerated. “These individuals have already completed their legal sentences and should no longer be kept behind bars,” he said, calling their prolonged imprisonment a “violation of human rights”.

Follow Us On