Environmentally aware Ludhiana residents opt for green gifts this Diwali

With environmentally aware residents of the city opting to gift indoor plants and succulents as Diwali gifts this year, nursery owners in the city have recorded a spurt in sales.

Anticipating the surge in demand ahead of the festive season, nursery owners on Ferozpur Road, Pakhowal Road and Gill Road said they had pre-ordered flowers, succulents and indoor plants in advance from Pune and Nainital.

Gurpreet Singh, who has been selling exotic plants since 2020 from his shop in Dugri and on online platforms, said the market for indoor plants is expanding in the city as people are becoming environmentally conscious.

“We have planters ranging from ₹300 to ₹6,000. Diwali is the best occasion to market green products. Keeping the interest of customers in mind, we have also introduced planters with non-conventional designs including oval, square and fish-shaped pots, which can be kept decorative pieces in offices,” he said.

Dharam Singh, who owns a nursery on Ferozepur Road, said, “This Diwali, our business has increased by 40%, as a lot of people are buying plants in bulk. We have especially ordered small ceramic pots in a range of designs, which cost between ₹150 and ₹850.”

He said that ahead of Diwali, his nursery has been seeing a footfall of 50 customers a day, who purchase plants to gift to their near and dear ones.

Babloo, who runs Suresh Rose nurseryon Ferozepur Road, said exotic plants including sansevieria (African), poinsettia (Mexican), dieffenbachia (South American), aglaonema(Chinese) and succulents such as aloe vera, cactus, snake plant and zebra plant are in great demand at his shop.

Ruchi Mutneja, a dermatologist in BRS Nagar, said, “This Diwali, I am gifting planters to my patients, relatives and friends. I prefer the plants which survive throughout the year. I have already gifted over 200 succulents and indoor plants to my near and dear ones and I plan to gift about 300 more.”

Simran Singh, a resident of Gurudev Nagar, said, “Gifting plants has become a trend among residents and it is also pocket friendly. Most planters are available between ₹ 150 and ₹400 and they only need to be watered once or twice a week. Along with purifying air, they are also aesthetically pleasing.”

Nursery owners go online

Many nursery owners in the city have also taken to online platforms to advertise their products. Ankit, who runs Krishna Nursery on Pakhowal Road, said, “We prepared special boxes for people who are ordering plants for gifting purposes and we posted their pictures online, through which we received 250 orders.”