Kharar EO stops construction after finding structure too close to high-tension wires

The executive officer (EO) of the Municipal Council, Kharar, has ordered action against a builder for endangering the lives of people after discovering that ground plus two apartments were being constructed underneath high-tension wires. The EO urged the Kharar station house officer (SHO) to take action against the accused and start investigation. (HT Photo)

The report reads that Ms GK Crystal Homes is building ground plus two in Santemajra village of Kharar.

“Some of the construction is being carried out under overhead 65kV high voltage power cables which could pose danger to the life and property of people,” said EO Bhupinder Singh.

The letter further reads that the said office has stopped the construction and appropriate legal action will be taken under Section 195 of the Punjab Municipal Council Act, 1911.

The EO urged the Kharar station house officer (SHO) to take action against the accused and start investigation.

Further, intimation has been shared with deputy commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain, SSP Sandeep Garg and GMADA CA Rajiv Gupta.

Jagjit Singh, SHO, Kharar police station, said he is yet to receive the order after which appropriate action will be taken.

An official of the municipal council requesting anonymity said that it was not 65kV, but 220kV power cables of BBMB passing through the colony. He said that it needs to be probed how the builder received the approval for the construction.

However, the owner of GK Crystal Homes could not be contacted despite repeated attempts as the call was being diverted to an employee of the sales team, Gagandeep, who said ready-to-move apartments were available. When asked about the EO’s order, he said only the owner could reply to it, adding that he did not have his contact number.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON