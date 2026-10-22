ESMA: Chandigarh prohibits power firm staffers from going on strike for 6 months

The administration has banned strikes by employees of Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) for the next six months, invoking the Haryana Essential Services (Maintenance) Act (ESMA), 1974, citing concerns over possible disruption in electricity supply during the festive season. The move follows information received from CPDL that the UT Powermen Union Chandigarh had called for mass agitation on October 19. (HT File)

The order, issued by the home department on October 19, declares employment with CPDL an essential service under Section 3 of the Act, as extended to Chandigarh, and prohibits strikes under Section 4A for six months from the date of issuance.

The move follows information received from CPDL that the UT Powermen Union Chandigarh had called for mass agitation on October 19. The administration expressed apprehension that the agitation could disrupt electricity distribution and supply across the city.

Union president Gopal Dutt Joshi, however, disputed the claims about the union calling a strike. “It is unfortunate that ESMA has been invoked on employees working in the power firm. It is a step to suppress the legal rights of employees who have been forcibly transferred from a government department to a private company without any consent. The union has not given any strike call. The employees shall, however, lodge their peaceful protest in different ways under trade unions right against administration and firm,” he said.