Every 10th person in Punjab suffering from diabetes, health ministry in Rajya Sabha

Nearly every 10th individual in Punjab aged above 30 is suffering from diabetes, placing the state among the highest in the region when it comes to prevalence of non-communicable disease, diabetes. (Representational image)

It came to the fore after the ministry of health and family welfare shared the figures in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing winter session, raising alarm over the steady rise of this non-communicable disease in the state.

Diabetes, a chronic metabolic condition that progressively affects vital organs, including the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys and nerves, has recorded a year-on-year increase in Punjab.

The World Health Organisation describes diabetes as a chronic, metabolic disease characterised by elevated levels of blood glucose, commonly referred to as blood sugar. Type-2 diabetes is the most prevalent form and is generally observed in adults. It develops when the body becomes resistant to insulin or fails to produce sufficient insulin. Insulin is a key hormone responsible for maintaining normal blood sugar levels.

Data from the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD) revealed that 2.40 lakh individuals above the age of 30 were diagnosed with diabetes in 2025-26 out of a screened population of 25.95 lakh. This places the incidence rate at around 10% — a substantial jump from 6% recorded in the previous year.

The state’s disease burden is notably higher than that of its neighbouring states. According to the health ministry, the incidence rate in Haryana stands at 5%, Himachal Pradesh at 4.3% and Rajasthan at 6.2%, indicating that Punjab continues to remain ahead in the prevalence of diabetes and related metabolic disorders.

The NP-NCD, under which the data has been compiled, is a population-based screening and management programme focused on diabetes, hypertension and cancers including oral, breast and cervical. As part of this initiative, adults aged 30 and above are screened regularly. Screening services are offered through trained frontline workers including ASHAs, ANMs and MPWs, while referral support and continuity of treatment are provided through PHCs, CHCs, district hospitals and tertiary care centres.

In its reply, the health ministry underlined multiple risk factors associated with diabetes, including tobacco and alcohol consumption, sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy dietary patterns, rising obesity levels and the increased intake of salt, sugar and saturated fats.

Speaking on the rising numbers, Dr Gagan Grover, state nodal officer for NP-NCD, said early screening remains key to prevention and intervention. “The screening is helping in early diagnosis of the adult population. Over time, diabetes can damage blood vessels in the heart, eyes, kidneys and nerves. People with diabetes face a higher risk of health complications, including stroke, heart attack and kidney failure. Lifestyle changes remain the most effective prevention strategy against type-2 diabetes,” he said.