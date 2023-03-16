Every MLA will get a chance to speak on budget estimates, says Haryana speaker

As the second leg of Haryana Vidhan Sabha’s budget session starts on Friday, assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Thursday urged the legislators to constructively use every minute of the House in the public interest. Haryana speaker Gian Chand Gupta. (HT File)

The budget session of the 14th legislative assembly had begun on February 20 and the session was adjourned for 21 days recess after chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the budget estimates for the 2023-24 fiscal on February 23.

Speaker Gupta said the reports of the eight ad hoc committees set up on the lines of the Parliament to study the budget proposals and consider demands for grants will be tabled when the House re-assembles after recess.

Assuring that every legislature will get an opportunity to participate in the discussion on budget estimates, Gupta hoped that the MLAs of every party will fulfil their responsibility to ensure that the time of the House is fully utilised in the public interest.

“The MLAs should move the calling attention notices on subjects which are urgent and need immediate attention of the House,” Gupta said, urging the legislators to follow the rules of the House.

He said the policy decisions of the state government should also be kept away from the calling attention notices.

The second part of the budget session will begin with Question Hour, followed by Zero Hour.

He said the discussion of budget estimates will begin on March 17 and continue on March 20 and 21. The chief minister will reply to the debate on budget estimates on March 21, and on March 22, there will be a legislative business.

Gupta said that 339 starred questions from 52 MLAs and 185 unstarred questions from 21 MLAs have been received by the Vidhan Sabha secretariat for this session, besides 71 calling attention notices, two adjournment motions, two private motions etc from the MLAs. The secretariat has also received a private member’s bill and six bills from the government.

“In order to strengthen the democratic systems, it is necessary that all the public representatives get an opportunity to speak in the House,” Gupta said, assuring that every member will get a chance to speak on the budget estimates.