Ex-Haryana BJP chief OP Dhankar’s son attacked with iron rods, baseball bats; 3 held

Former Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Om Prakash Dhankar’s son Ashutosh Dhankar was beaten up in an alleged premeditated attack on Wednesday evening. Police have arrested three persons while two of the other accused are on the run. OP Dhankar and his son Ashutosh (with bandage on his head) outside the civil hospital in Panchkula on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

According to Ashutosh’s statement to the police, it all began as he was driving home alone from work in his Toyota Innova. At approximately 9:30 pm, while travelling from Sector 11-14 Chowk towards Rally Chowk, an i20 car began tailgating him, flashing its lights aggressively. Despite giving way to the vehicle, its occupants—two young men, one of whom was wearing a cap—continued to harass him by cutting in front of his car and attempting to block his path.

Ashutosh stated that when he attempted to address the issue peacefully at a U-turn near Rally Chowk, the driver of the i20 car alighted and began verbally abusing him. Matters escalated as the individual grabbed Ashutosh’s collar and issued threats to his life. Although he managed to defuse the situation momentarily and continued driving home, the harassment did not cease.

The assailants pursued him persistently. Just a few metres from his house, two additional vehicles joined the i20 car, boxing in Ashutosh’s Innova. A group of assailants—four men from the lead car and the cap-wearing individual from the i20—descended upon him. The cap-wearing man reportedly ordered the group to “strike him on the head.” Armed with iron rods, baseball bats, and other weapons, the attackers brutally assaulted Ashutosh. “The unidentified individuals planned and blocked my car’s way and attacked me in a life-threatening manner, causing injuries. On the instructions of the man wearing the cap, they began assaulting me,” he said.

Hearing his cries for help, his brother Aditya, their driver Tejveer, and another individual, Indrapal, rushed to rescue him. The attackers fled the scene, leaving Ashutosh bloodied and injured.

After police were informed, former MLA OP Dhankar also reached the spot and took his son to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where he was later discharged.

As per the medico-legal report, he received injuries on the left side of his head, abrasions on his right hand and on the posterior right shoulder.

A case has been registered under Sections 191 (3) (rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon), 190 (unlawful assembly), 115 (causing hurt), 126 (voluntarily obstructs person) and 351 (3) (criminal intimidation that involves threats of death, grievous bodily harm) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police officials said though preliminary investigations indicate a case of road rage, there is a high possibility that it was a well-coordinated and premeditated attack.

Three suspects, identified as Amandeep Singh, Rishabh Dutt, and Bhavneet, all residents of Panchkula, voluntarily appeared at the police station and recorded their statements.

Police conducted their medical examinations, which revealed injuries on two suspects, Bhavneet and Amandeep, allegedly sustained during the altercation.

Panchkula assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Surender Singh and deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Himadree Kaushik were not available for comments despite repeated attempts to reach out to them.

Cabinet minister Anil Vij went to meet Dhankar at his residence and termed the incident unfortunate.