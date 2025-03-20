Ex-Himachal minister Pathania dies at 88

Former Himachal Pradesh minister Wazir Kewal Singh Pathania passed away at the age of 88 after a prolonged illness. Former Himachal Pradesh minister Wazir Kewal Singh Pathania passed away at the age of 88 after a prolonged illness. (HT File)

Born on June 29, 1937, in Kangra’s Nurpur, Pathania was elected to the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1972, 1990, and 1993. In 1972, he won from the Nurpur Assembly constituency and later secured victory from the Jawalamukhi Assembly segment as well.

He served as the transport minister with independent charge from 1995 to 1998 in the Virbhadra Singh government and was deeply committed to social service.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly, currently in its budget session, paid tribute to Pathania on Thursday, acknowledging his contributions to the state and society. In an official statement, the House expressed heartfelt condolences, stating, “This honourable House prays to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to bear this unbearable loss.”

Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla also expressed grief over Pathania’s death, remembering his service and contributions to the Nurpur region of Kangra district.

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri has expressed grief over the demise of former minister.

He stated that Kewal Singh Pathania played a significant role in advancing development across the state, particularly in the Nurpur and Jawalamukhi assembly constituencies.