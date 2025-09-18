Ex-Hurriyat chief Abdul Gani Bhat passes away

Former Hurriyat chairman and senior separatists leader Abdul Gani Bhat passed away at his native house in Botengu Sopore on Wednesday evening. Former Hurriyat chairman and senior separatists leader Abdul Gani Bhat passed away at his native house in Botengu Sopore on Wednesday evening. (AFP File)

Bhat known as a moderate separatist leader was the most prominent separatist leader who was considered as the brainy political leader. He was 90 and from the past one year he wasn’t keeping well and was bedridden. He remained Hurriyat chairman in the late 1990s and was one of the prominent separatist leaders who backed the track to diplomacy between India and Pakistan.

Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq described him as a visionary leader and an affectionate elder. “Just heard the very sad news that I lost the affectionate elder, a dear friend and colleague, Prof. Abdul Ghani Bhat Sahib, who passed away some time ago. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. A huge personal loss! May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah. Kashmir has been bereft of a sincere and visionary leader,” Mirwaiz wrote on X.

Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti described him as a voice of moderation and strong advocate of peace.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Professor Abdul Gani Bhat sb. He was a voice of moderation amidst the tumultuous history of Kashmir, an esteemed scholar, teacher, and intellectual with a pragmatic approach to politics. A strong advocate for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue, his influence was profound. On a personal note, he always showed me great affection, and I turned to him for solace during difficult times. Despite differing political views, he remained a close and respected friend of Mufti Saheb, and together, peace and reconciliation were the core of their political campaigns. May his soul rest in peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire,” Mehbooba Mufti wrote on X while paying tributes to the senior leader.

Apni party leader Altaf Bukhari termed the death of Prof Bhat as a personal loss, “Just received the heartbreaking news of the passing of Professor Abdul Ghani Bhat Sahib. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. This is a personal loss for me, and today my heart grieves the departure of someone whose absence can never be replaced. Professor Sahib, a close friend and classmate of my late father, held a special place in my heart. I always admired him and drew inspiration from his sharp wit and impeccable wisdom. I pray to Almighty Allah to grant his soul eternal peace and the highest place in Jannah,” he said in a statement.

National Conference chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq also expressed grief over the passing away of the senior separatist leader.