Ex-minister Dharamsot gets bail in money laundering case for LS polls

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday granted interim bail to former forest minister in the Congress government, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, in a money laundering case. Sadhu Singh Dharamsot

Dharamsot had approached the court seeking interim bail for campaigning in Lok Sabha polls and had cited the example of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court on similar grounds.

The order was passed by the high court bench of justice Vikas Bahl. Detailed order is yet to be made available. Senior advocate APS Deol and Himmat Deol, who appeared for Dharamsot, said that he has to surrender on June 6.

He had approached the high court on April 5, seeking bail. The ED case stems from two FIRs registered in Punjab, one in a corruption case registered in 2022 and the second FIR by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) in an alleged disproportionate assets case registered in 2023.