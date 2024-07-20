Ex-Pakistan armymen, trained terrorists may be behind attacks in Jammu: Intel officials

Binocular fitted M-4 US carbines, Chinese steel core bullets and precision firing suggests that terrorists involved in recent attacks in the region could be retired Pakistan Army regulars of Special Service Group (SSG) or terrorists well-trained in guerilla warfare, intelligence officials confided in HT. M4 carbine, Chinese steel core bullets used by Pakistan terrorists during Tota Gali ambush last April also used in recent attacks. (HT)

A senior police officer, who declined to be named, also corroborated the claims of intelligence agencies.

M4 carbine and Chinese steel core bullets were first used by the Pakistani terrorists during an ambush of an army truck in Tota Gali area of Poonch on April 20, 2023, when five soldiers were killed.

“Though we could not confirm with certainty that there are some former Pak army regulars among the terrorists, the guerilla warfare tactics being employed by the terrorists in recent attacks in Jammu strongly indicate that they are not commoners carrying firearms,” he said.

“They either seem to be former Pak army regulars or terrorists well-trained in guerilla warfare. We are facing battle-hardened terrorists equipped with sophisticated weaponry in the dense jungles,” he added.

An assault rifle, M4 carbine was developed in the US during the 1980s as a shortened version of the M16A2 assault rifle and was the primary infantry weapon and service rifle of the US forces.

Chinese steel core ammunition is a cartridge with a projectile having a steel core, surrounded by a metal jacket or coating, which has deep penetration and armour-piercing capabilities.

Former director general of police (DGP) Dr SP Vaid said, “The current situation developing in the Jammu region is a matter of serious concern. Immediate action is the need of the hour. Reportedly some Pakistan Army regulars are guiding these terrorist groups along with some of the local terrorists of Jammu region, who had earlier crossed across and settled in Pakistan”.

There have been intelligence reports, which indicated that weapons left behind by the US in Afghanistan were now finding their way into Jammu and Kashmir via Pakistan.

Terror activity in areas south of the Pir Panjal mountains that divide Jammu and Kashmir regions, including the Rajouri-Poonch sector, has spiked during the last two years.

The army has sent more troops to the sector, reoriented its units, and strengthened the intelligence network for counter-terror operations.

Security forces have also recalibrated their responses as Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi and Kathua districts became clear targets for Pakistan-based terror groups

Seven soldiers were killed in counter-terror operations in the Kashmir Valley last year compared to 20 in the Rajouri-Poonch sector. A total of 71 terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2023, including 51 in the Kashmir Valley and 20 in the Rajouri-Poonch area.

The Kathua attack came after twin gunbattles in the Kulgam district of Kashmir in which six terrorists and two soldiers were killed this month.

On June 9, terrorists attacked a pilgrim bus in Reasi leaving nine people dead and 42 others injured. Three terrorists were killed after a gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Gandoh area of Doda district on June 26.