Expedite work to fully implement online services: Ludhiana MC to officials

Municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal on Tuesday directed the officials to expedite the work to fully implement start online services for public, including e-challaning for dumping garbage in open places in the city.

The e-office was introduced nearly three years ago. The MC staff was also trained to implement the e- office system. However, due to the callous attitude of the authorities, the digital initiative never took off.

Aggarwal said that a number of services like issuance of NOCs against plots, issuance of building plans, submission of property tax and water-sewer charges have already been made online.

She said that under the e-office project, a mechanism is being put in place wherein residents will also be able to submit applications for availing different services online and they will be able to track the applications too.

Under e-office, the civic body is also working to digitise services being provided to residents but steps are also being taken to commence e-challaning against dumping of garbage in open places/water bodies and encroachments by violators.

This will be implemented through Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) established at MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar.

MC additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo, MC consultants among others also participated in the meeting.

MC commissioner Aggarwal stated that the project to implement e-office has already commenced in the civic body and steps are being taken to digitise the record of MC and also the services being provided to the residents, including Unique Identification number (UID) of properties, TS1 certificates (NOC) and complaints among other works.

She said that officials have also been directed to expedite the process of catching the violators, who have been dumping waste in open spaces or have encroached upon roads through CCTV cameras installed across the city.

The feed of the cameras is being received in the ICCC and an alert will be generated if anyone is seen involved in an illegal activity like dumping of waste or encroaching on road portions.