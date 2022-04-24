Explanation sought from Punjab SC commission after member offers resignation over ‘harassment’
Punjab government has sought explanation from the state scheduled caste (SC) commission after Chandreshwar Singh Mohi, the youngest member of the commission, offered to resign while accusing senior functionaries of harassment.
Mohi, in a letter to chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, stated that senior functionaries of the panel were adopting unconstitutional means to stall his work and prevent justice to victims. He urged the government to either accept his resignation or take strict action against the officials.
Mohi, who was appointed member of the commission in August 2021 and allotted Sangrur, Malerkotla and Barnala districts, wrote, “Some senior functionaries of the commission are upset as I am working honestly and tirelessly to deliver justice to the unprivileged.”
“I have made over 20 visits to the (allotted) districts and solved 170 cases. However, for the last three months, I have been facing high mental pressure and torture. A senior functionary has deliberately ordered staff not to put my official visits on record and not number the new complaints coming from my districts,” he stated.
Mohi further wrote, “They have also changed my districts while they have no constitutional power to do this. I was allotted Sangrur, Barnala and Malerkotla districts but now they have taken away Barnala district without any reason.”
Following his letter, the department of social justice, empowerment and minorities directed the commission to submit a report on the issue.
“Pertaining to an email received from Chandeshwar Singh Mohi, member of the Punjab state schedule caste (SC) commission, you are requested to send a report to government,” read the letter issued by the department on April 18. A copy of the letter is available with the Hindustan Times.
When contacted, Mohi said, “Besides writing to the CM, I have also met Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit and apprised him of the situation.”
Deepak Kumar, senior vice-president of the commission, said, “I will look into it.”
Amrit Kaur Gill, member secretary of commission, said, “I am yet to receive the order of the Punjab government, but will act according to the directions of the government.”
8-year-old boy killed, 3 teachers injured as school van overturns in Ferozepur
An eight-year-old boy was killed and three teachers injured after the school van they were travelling in overturned near Lelli village in Ferozepur, following a collision with a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon. The motorcyclist escaped with minor injuries. The deceased has been identified as Tarunpreet Singh, a Class 2 student at a private school in Bhawra village. The three injured teachers are under treatment and said to be out of danger.
Five gangsters arrested from mall in Ludhiana
Panic gripped a shopping mall near Old Session Chowk in Ludhiana after police nabbed five gangsters from the area on Saturday evening. The gang had allegedly opened fire outside a house in Ferozepur on Friday evening, following which they had landed on the police radar. As per information, after the firing incident, the gang had escaped Ferozepur and reached Ludhiana's Pavilion Mall on Saturday evening. On receiving information, Ludhiana police also reached the spot.
Out for a dip, 2 Ludhiana teens drown in canal
Two Class-9 students drowned in a canal near Gurdwara Flahi Sahib on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Vijay, 15, and Ayush, 15, of Daba, who were students of a private school. Dehlon station house officer, inspector Paramdeep Singh said that the teens, along with six of their friends, had left home in the morning. The deceased belong to migrant families from Uttar Pradesh.
Man found dead at sports complex in Kurukshetra
A 23-year-old man was found murdered at a sports complex in Gudha village of Kurukshetra district. Police said on Saturday said few locals spotted the naked body of The deceased, Gurvinder Singh. The deceased, Gurvinder Singh, was a resident of nearby Mahua Kheri village and had left home on Friday evening. Babain police station incharge Nayab Singh said the police had got the information on helpline about the body.
HC denies custody of child to father accused of abetting wife’s suicide
The man who is accused of driving his wife to commit suicide cannot be handed over the custody of their minor child, the Punjab and Haryana high court has held. The court was hearing a plea from one Somveer from Hisar in Haryana. As per the allegations, she had committed suicide on account of torture and harassment caused by the husband for bringing less dowry.
