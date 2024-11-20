Ex-Punjab minister Anil Joshi quits SAD, cites party’s focus on Panthic agenda

Two-time MLA and former minister Anil Joshi on Wednesday resigned from the primary membership of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), citing present circumstances in the party following the complaint by rebel party leaders to the Akal Takht against president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Two-time MLA and former minister Anil Joshi being welcomed into the Shiromani Akali Dal by Sukhbir Singh Badal in 2021. (HT file photo)

This comes a day after three-time Tarn Taran MLA Harmeet Singh Sandhu quit the party. Joshi’s resignation is another jolt to the party in the Majha region.

A prominent Hindu face of the party, who recently contested Lok Sabha elections unsuccessfully from Amritsar, Joshi sent his resignation to SAD working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar.

“I joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in 2021, when the BJP expelled me from the party for six years for raising a voice against the three farm laws to support Punjab and the farmers. I joined the SAD because I always felt that S. Parkash Singh Badal flags mutual brotherhood and unity and integrity of Punjab. By becoming CM for five times, he always gave respect to every religion and restored the worship places of different faiths. I found the same thinking in Sukhbir Singh Badal,” he said in the resignation letter.

‘Supporter of secularism’

“However, I have felt following present developments in the party that there is no talk on real issues of Punjab in the party. Nor is there any talk on brotherhood on the basis of which I joined this party. It seems that the SAD has only been caught in the imbroglio of religion and Panthic agenda. I don’t see any space for me in Panthic politics, because I have always remained a supporter of secularism and holistic development,” he wrote.

“Owing to the circumstances prevailing in the party after demise of Parkash Singh Badal and issues dominating it, Sukhbir Singh Badal had to resign from the presidency. After thoroughly thinking, I have come to the conclusion that it is impossible for me to work according to my thinking and serve the people of Punjab, which is my first and last purpose, staying in the SAD. So, with heavy heart I am sending my resignation from all the posts and primary membership”, he added.

He has been elected MLA from Amritsar north two times. He also served as local bodies minister during the SAD-BJP regime. He did not disclose his next course of action.