Extend property registration deadline to March 31: Mohali deputy mayor

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 26, 2025 09:46 AM IST

Municipal corporation deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said a shortage in appointment slots has left many citizens struggling to complete their property registrations in time

Municipal corporation deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi has urged the Punjab government to extend the deadline for property registration without a no-objection certificate from February 28 to March 31.

Mohali deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi (HT File)
Mohali deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi (HT File)

Bedi said a shortage in appointment slots has left many citizens struggling to complete their property registrations in time.

“Online booking for appointments has become difficult, with all slots filling up four days before the current deadline. As a result, long queues have formed at tehsil offices and no measures have been taken to increase availability,” Bedi said.

He also raised concerns about delays caused by tehsil officials being occupied with meetings.

“If the deadline is not extended, many property buyers and sellers will face unnecessary hardships,” Bedi said, urging the state government to either extend the deadline or increase appointment slots and deploy additional staff.

“The extension would not only ease public inconvenience but also boost government revenue from property registrations,” Bedi said.

