Ex-wife among three booked for attacking man over child custody

A 42-year-old man has alleged that his former wife planned an attack on him that was carried out by her associates while he was playing with his young son near his house in the Tibba area. The Tibba police have booked the woman and two others following his complaint. Sohan alleged that the dispute over the children led to the August 18 assault. (HT FILE)

The complainant, Sohan, a resident of Shiv Shankar Colony near Tibba Road, told the police that Bunty Lubana and her associate Sudama arrived while he was playing with his younger son, Harsh, on August 18, and attacked him with weapons and threatened to kill him before fleeing the spot.

Sohan told the police that he had married in 2013 but differences later developed between him and his wife. The couple obtained a divorce around two years ago, after which their two sons remained in his custody.

According to the complaint, about two months ago, Bunty Lubana and Sudama allegedly took his two children to Ambala, Haryana, without his consent. Sohan said he travelled to Ambala to meet his children, where Bunty Lubana and another woman, identified as Laddi, allegedly abused and manhandled him. He later brought his younger son back to Ludhiana with the intervention of mediators.

Sohan alleged that the dispute over the children led to the August 18 assault.

Following his complaint, the Tibba police registered an FIR against Bunty Lubana, Sudama and Laddi under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon or means), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

ASI Kamaljit Singh, the investigating officer, said raids were being conducted to arrest the accused.