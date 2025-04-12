Faridkot DEO revokes order asking students to inspect shops for drugs

BATHINDA The original directive, issued on April 4, had instructed all government senior secondary schools to constitute teams to inspect shops around their premises for the suspected sale of drugs. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Facing criticism from various quarters, Faridkot district education officer (DEO) Neelam Rani on Friday withdrew her controversial directive that had asked government schools to form student groups to inspect shops for possible substance sales.

In a revised order issued on Friday, the DEO clarified that instead of inspecting shops, a group of 10 students from Classes 9 to 12 will now be formed under the guidance of a teacher (acting as a nodal officer). These groups will be tasked with monitoring behavioural changes within their peer groups as part of the state’s anti-drug campaign.

The original directive, issued on April 4, had instructed all government senior secondary schools to constitute teams to inspect shops around their premises for the suspected sale of drugs. The instructions were based on discussions held during a meeting chaired by deputy commissioner Poonamdeep Kaur.

When schools failed to submit a list of student teams by April 9, the DEO followed up with a reminder, expressing concern over non-compliance. However, public and political backlash quickly followed after copies of the DEO’s letters surfaced on social media.

Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government, accusing it of compromising student safety.

“Asking schoolchildren to inspect shops for drugs? Is this @AAPPunjab’s idea of governance? The Bhagwant Mann government has failed to combat the drug menace and is now putting minors at risk to hide its incompetence,” Bajwa posted on social media platform X.

DC Poonamdeep Kaur called the situation an unfortunate case of miscommunication. She explained that the intention was to involve students in the ongoing Yudh Nashian Virudh (war against drugs) campaign by monitoring kiosks and makeshift rehris (carts) near schools for substances like drugs, tobacco, energy drinks, and to ensure hygiene.

She acknowledged that the use of the term “shops” in the DEO’s letter created confusion and clarified that the plan was never to send students into shops or pharmacies. The initiative aimed to foster awareness and self-discipline among adolescents, under proper adult supervision.

“We never intended to put students at risk. The idea was always for children to work under a teacher’s guidance. Unfortunately, the message was not communicated with the right context,” the DC added.