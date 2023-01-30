Farm subsidy can’t be diluted, says agriculture minister at G20 meet

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said India’s interest to safeguard the support extended to agricultural production in the form of farm subsidy will be protected at the G20 meeting.

After inaugurating the 1st International Financial Architecture Working Group Meeting of G20 nations at Hotel Lalit in Chandigarh, Tomar told the media that the support for agriculture production cannot be diluted.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s interest will be protected,” Tomar said when asked if India will succumb to the pressure from the developing world to end subsidies in the farm sector.

Climate change global challenge

On climate change impacting agriculture globally, Tomar, who was accompanied by Union minister for food processing, Pashupati Kumar Paras, said the year-long deliberations of G20 under India’s presidency will have discussions on climate change and its impact on the livelihood of farmers. “It’s a global challenge and G20 is a going to be a fruitful platform to have deliberations on the issue,” Tomar said.

The Union minister said the G20 presidency will take India’s global status to “historical heights”.

“Earlier such global summits used to be held only in Delhi, Hyderabad or Bengaluru. Thanks to the vision of the Prime Minister, more than 200 meetings are being held in 50 places in the country to showcase India’s cultural and historical strength to the delegates. The delegates will get the opportunity to visit each and every corner of the country and relish different weather conditions,” Tomar said.

Different countries, common problems

He said the summit aims to strengthen weaker sections of societies of the member countries.

Tomar said more than 2 lakh delegates from the member countries will participate in the deliberations to chalk out a common strategy on problems the G20 nations are facing.

“In today’s world, different countries have common problems and there are some issues in which member countries can complement each other. G20 is the ideal forum to find solutions to all common issues,” said Tomar.

The food processing minister said getting the G20 presidency is a proud moment for India. “All credit for this goes to PM Modi, who has been rated as one of the best Prime Ministers in the world,’ he said.

