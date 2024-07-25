Farmer unions continue protest over fee hike at Ladhowal toll plaza

A large number of farmers again gathered at Ladhowal toll plaza on Ludhiana-Jalandhar national highway here on Thursday and decided to continue their protest till their demands for reduced toll prices are met. Farmer unions members holding a protest at Ladhowal Toll Plaza in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

The protest, which started on June 16, has seen farmer unions making the toll plaza free for commuters. On July1, farm unions had closed the cabins of toll plaza and tied a piece of cloth marking their seal at cabins. On Thursday, farm union leaders staged a renewed protest regarding their demands.

Dilbagh Singh Gill, state president of the Bharatiya Kisan Mazdoor Union, and Inderveer Singh Kadian, Malwa zone president along with other key leaders addressed the protesters.

Gill said, “Governments are not working for the common man, they are favouring corporate houses. If the people of Punjab want the Ladhowal toll plaza to be permanently closed or the thrice-yearly increased toll rates rolled back, everyone needs to unite and struggle together. This is not a task for an individual, it requires collective effort.”

Protesters, including workers from various unions, voiced their concern over the additional toll tax despite already paying road tax. They demanded that the monthly passes for vehicles be made available at reduced and reasonable rates.

The high court had earlier instructed the Punjab government to ensure the toll plaza’s operation within four weeks. However, farm union leaders, Baba Sukhwinder Singh Aalowal, Sahnewal Block President Sukhdev Singh Mangali, and Gill Halka In-charge Surinder Singh Pawar remain steadfast in their protest.

Gill and other leaders declared that the protest would continue till the NHAI and the government meet their “legitimate demands.” They asserted, “We will not allow the toll plaza to operate unless our demands are fulfilled.”

Deepinder, manager at Ladhowal toll plaza, said, “So far we have not got the information from the NHAI for the opening of the toll plaza. I think they are completing their formalities and then they will issue a decision in collaboration with the district administration”.