Farmers’ bodies call 3-day ‘rail roko’ in Punjab from Sept 28

Several farmers' bodies on Saturday announced a three-day rail blockade in Punjab from September 28 in support of their demands, including financial package for losses caused by the recent floods, legal guarantee for MSP and debt waiver.

The decision was announced by Sarwan Singh Pandher, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary, following a meeting of representatives of 19 farmers’ bodies.

While most of the farmers’ bodies participating in the protest are from Punjab, a few outfits from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will also support the agitation.

Pandher said the farmers are demanding a financial package for flood-affected people in north India, legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for all crops and debt waivers, among other issues.

He said the ‘rail roko’ will be held at 12 places in Punjab’s Moga, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Tarn Taran, Sangrur, Patiala, Ferozepur, Bathinda and Amritsar.

The farmers’ bodies supporting the protest include the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Bharti Kisan Union (Krantikari), Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Azaad), Azaad Kisan Committee Doaba, Bharti Kisan Union (Behramke), Bharti Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh), Bharti Kisan Union (Chottu Ram), Kisan Mahapanchayat (Haryana), Pagri Sambhal Jatta (Haryana), Progressive Farmer Front (Uttar Pradesh), Bhoomi Bachao Muhim (Uttarakhand) and the Rashtriya Kisan Sangathan (Himachal Pradesh).