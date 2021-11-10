Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Farmers cannot force govt to take action against innocents: Khattar on Hisar impasse
chandigarh news

Farmers cannot force govt to take action against innocents: Khattar on Hisar impasse

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the protesting farmers cannot pressurise the government for action against innocent people
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated three development projects costing <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>225 crore in Karnal district. (HT Photo)
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated three development projects costing 225 crore in Karnal district. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Karnal

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the protesting farmers cannot pressurise the government for action against innocent people.

“This is a democratically elected government and cannot be forced to take action against innocent people,” the CM said reacting to farm leader Rakesh Tikait’s demand on registration of FIR against BJP MP Ramchander Jhangra and his security guards for an alleged attack on farmers at Narnaund in Hisar on Friday.

“I have already made it clear that the law will take its course and nobody can force the government for action in either way,” said Khattar while reacting to the indefinite protest by farmers at SP office in Hansi against FIR registered against farmers.

The CM has made an appeal to farm leaders to open the blockade from the Delhi borders for passage of vehicles, saying, “Following the court orders, the government made way for passage of two-wheelers but now, we request the farmers to widen the five-feet passage for four-wheelers as well.”

On the second day of his visit to Karnal, the CM also inaugurated three development projects costing 225 crore in Karnal district. The projects include four-laning of the Karnal-Kaithal road at 175 crore and the Karnal-Ramba-Indri-Ladwa road at 50.28 crore, and an oxygen plant at Kalpana Chawla Medical College and Hospital.

The CM said these projects will give boost to infrastructure development in state as the Haryana government has got 17 national highways of 1,070km approved from the Centre and work on 11 highways and rest is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out