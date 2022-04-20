Farmers in Punjab begin early cotton sowing amid yield concern

: After dismal cotton production in the last season, anxious farmers of south Malwa districts have started sowing the ‘white gold’ early expecting a better yield this time, pinning their hopes on the unusually high temperature conducive to the planting of the crop.

According to the information gathered from the semi-arid districts of the region, till Monday, cotton was sown on more than 2,500 hectares.

Punjab has set a target to increase the area under cotton by 23% in the 2022-23 kharif season to 4 lakh hectares.

Four key districts among the seven in the region, Fazilka is leading with 1,600 hectares followed by 310 hectares in Bathinda; 300 hectares in Mansa and 153 hectares in Muktsar.

Agriculture experts say sowing of the cash crop began earlier as this year wheat harvesting is completing before time.

“Owing to unusually warmer days, harvesting of wheat was advanced by almost two weeks. Mustard crop has also been almost harvested and farmers have to focus on sowing cotton and it will gain momentum in the next 10 days,” said chief agriculture officer (CAO) of Mansa Manjit Singh.

Following recommendations of an inter-state consultative and monitoring committee of cotton-growing states of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, it was decided that farmers would be encouraged to complete sowing from April 15 to May 15 as a part of the pink bollworm infestation management plan.

Inputs from farmers, officials of the state agriculture and irrigation departments say canals have started feeding water in most parts of the seven cotton-growing districts.

Farmers are demanding an uninterrupted supply of canal water and ample power supply to make irrigation through tubewells smooth so that they can complete sowing on time.

Paramjit Singh, director, Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) regional research station, Bathinda, said the prevalent high temperature is highly conducive to the sowing of cotton.

“In the last kharif season, pink bollworm led to heavy damage to cotton production. But record market rates compensated them to an extent. Field inputs suggest that despite significant loss of yield in 2021-22 season, farmers would be encouraged to stick to the traditional crop due to the market trend,” said the director.

Baldev Singh, a progressive farmer from Bathinda’s Bajak village, said the high rates of cotton were attracting farmers to go for sowing again in larger numbers.

“Canal water supply has started reaching the fields and we hope for a good kharif season where farmers can overcome losses incurred in the previous season. Mass awareness campaigns by the state agriculture department and PAU scientists would be beneficial for farmers to prevent pest attack,” he said.

Another cotton grower from Mansa’s Mann Khera village Sharanjit Singh said that out of his 18-acres land, he was planning to diversify 4-acres for bajra and guar.

“I am hesitant after last year’s loss of cotton production and want to limit the risk. After a gap of almost 20 years, I have decided to sow the traditional cash crops along with cotton to maintain a balance,” he said.

Superintendent engineer of the irrigation department’s Ferozepur canal circle Rajiv K Goel said almost the entire canal network for the Fazilka district was ready and water would start reaching cotton areas by Wednesday afternoon.

“All maintenance and renovation operations are over for smooth supply to cotton fields,” said Goel.

Muktsar CAO Gurpreet Singh said of the 21 canal networks in the district, 18 were fully operational and the rest would start working within the next two days.