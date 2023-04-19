Chandigarh: Trains delayed as farmers stage rail roko protest

Several trains, including Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi and Vande Bharat express, were delayed because of the four-hour-long “rail roko” protest by the farmers in Punjab on Tuesday. The passengers, including women and children, had to face inconveniences and wait at the railway station. Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi Express, scheduled to depart at 12.05 pm, was delayed by around four hours and departed at 4 pm. (Sant Arora/HT)

While Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi Express, scheduled to depart at 12.05 pm, was delayed by around four hours and departed at 4 pm, Vande Bharat Express, scheduled to reach Chandigarh at 3.20 pm, was delayed by 1.5 hours and arrived at about 5 pm. The Lucknow Junction Express was rescheduled to depart at 7 pm as against it scheduled departure of 5.10 pm.

Chandigarh station superintendent JP Singh said that few trains were delayed but the morning Shatabdi had departed on time.