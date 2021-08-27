Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Farmers’ protest: High drama outside Zirakpur multiplex
The protesters alleged that a senior cop called them “blackmailers” and “goondas”. (HT File Photo/For Representation Only)
The protesters alleged that a senior cop called them “blackmailers” and “goondas”. (HT File Photo/For Representation Only)
chandigarh news

Farmers’ protest: High drama outside Zirakpur multiplex

Farmers protesting against the contentious agricultural laws had gathered outside Dhillon Plaza in Zirakpur to stop the screening of Akshay Kumar’s movie Bell Bottom
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 12:48 AM IST

A high drama was witnessed outside Dhillon Plaza on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway in Zirakpur on Thursday after an exchange of words between a senior cop and protesting farmers.

The farmers had gathered outside the multiplex to stop the screening of Akshay Kumar’s movie Bell Bottom, alleging that the actor had never supported them in their fight against the contentious farm laws.

The protesters, led by Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajeywal) block president Karam Singh Karkaur, alleged that deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Amroz Singh termed them as “blackmailers” and “goondas” and warned them against protesting outside a private property. A video of the alleged incident was also shared on social media.

Protesting against the “objectionable” words, the farmers then attempted to block the highway, but later claimed that the matter had been resolved after the DSP tendered an apology.

However, DSP Amroz Singh outrightly denied using any objectionable word, calling it a “rumour spread by unscrupulous people”. “I had only requested them not to disturb the law and order situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the DSP met the manager of the multiplex and asked him to stop the screening of the film after the ongoing show, which was complied with.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
MOST READ
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.