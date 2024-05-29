 Farmers’ protests triggered urban-rural divide: Jakhar - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Farmers’ protests triggered urban-rural divide: Jakhar

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar/ludhiana
May 29, 2024 06:54 AM IST

The state president of the BJP said blocked roads disrupted industrial operations, leading to massive financial losses.

BJP state president Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday slammed the state government for its “failure to control farmers’ protests”. Addressing a press conference in Jalandhar, Jakhar said the ongoing protests by farmer unions had created a division between urban and rural societies, and also between farmers and traders, who are facing huge financial losses due to the stir at the Shambhu border.

BJP’s Punjab president Sunil Jakhar during a meeting with industrialists in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
BJP’s Punjab president Sunil Jakhar during a meeting with industrialists in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

“The state government must explain what efforts it has made to persuade farmers to clear railway tracks and the national highway at Shambhu,” Jakhar said. He added that the so-called farmer leaders were holding ‘kangaroo courts’ to resolve issues between parties. “Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has given free licence to such leaders to take law and order in their hands. The state government has failed on the all administrative fronts as the farmers unions have resorted to blackmailing traders and people,” he said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Later in the day in Ludhiana, he said some of the farmer leaders had become “extortionists” with the “patronage and collusion” of the state government. “They (farmer leaders) need to introspect. People will turn against them. They are defaming their own community,” Jakhar said in presence of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during an interaction with representatives of trade and industry in Ludhiana.

Jakhar reacted after representatives of the industry raised the issue of farmers “harassing” people, blocking highways and disrupting industrial operations leading to massive losses.

The state BJP president said the Punjab industry was operating under utter distress because of such protests.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Farmers’ protests triggered urban-rural divide: Jakhar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On