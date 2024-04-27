 Farmers’ rail roko stir: Key trains cancelled till April 29 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Farmers’ rail roko stir: Key trains cancelled till April 29

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 27, 2024 08:32 AM IST

Chandigarh-Amritsar Intercity Express (12411), Amritsar-Chandigarh Intercity Express (12412), Chandigarh-Amritsar Express (12241), Firozpur Cantt-Chandigarh Sutlej Express (14630), SAS Nagar-Firozpur Cantt Express (14613) and Firozpur Cantt-SAS Nagar Express (14614) will remain cancelled till April 28, railway officials said

Several trains from Chandigarh to key stations in Punjab will remain cancelled till April 29 due to the ongoing farmers’ rail roko agitation near Shambhu border.

Amritsar-Chandigarh Express (12242) and Chandigarh-Firozpur Cantt Sutlej Express (14629) will not operate till April 29. (HT file)
Amritsar-Chandigarh Express (12242) and Chandigarh-Firozpur Cantt Sutlej Express (14629) will not operate till April 29. (HT file)

Chandigarh-Amritsar Intercity Express (12411), Amritsar-Chandigarh Intercity Express (12412), Chandigarh-Amritsar Express (12241), Firozpur Cantt-Chandigarh Sutlej Express (14630), SAS Nagar-Firozpur Cantt Express (14613) and Firozpur Cantt-SAS Nagar Express (14614) will remain cancelled till April 28, railway officials said.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Besides, Amritsar-Chandigarh Express (12242) and Chandigarh-Firozpur Cantt Sutlej Express (14629) will not operate till April 29.

Train services at the Chandigarh station have been affected since April 18 due to cancellation of low occupancy trains to clear way for diverted long-route trains with higher occupancy amid rail blockade on the Ambala-Sahnewal section near Shambhu border.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Farmers’ rail roko stir: Key trains cancelled till April 29
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On