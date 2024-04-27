Farmers’ rail roko stir: Key trains cancelled till April 29

Several trains from Chandigarh to key stations in Punjab will remain cancelled till April 29 due to the ongoing farmers’ rail roko agitation near Shambhu border. Amritsar-Chandigarh Express (12242) and Chandigarh-Firozpur Cantt Sutlej Express (14629) will not operate till April 29. (HT file)

Chandigarh-Amritsar Intercity Express (12411), Amritsar-Chandigarh Intercity Express (12412), Chandigarh-Amritsar Express (12241), Firozpur Cantt-Chandigarh Sutlej Express (14630), SAS Nagar-Firozpur Cantt Express (14613) and Firozpur Cantt-SAS Nagar Express (14614) will remain cancelled till April 28, railway officials said.

Besides, Amritsar-Chandigarh Express (12242) and Chandigarh-Firozpur Cantt Sutlej Express (14629) will not operate till April 29.

Train services at the Chandigarh station have been affected since April 18 due to cancellation of low occupancy trains to clear way for diverted long-route trains with higher occupancy amid rail blockade on the Ambala-Sahnewal section near Shambhu border.