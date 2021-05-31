Farmers slam central, state govts for labelling them Covid super-spreaders

Patiala

Farmers under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugarahan) concluded their three-day protest in Patiala on Sunday against the Punjab government for its alleged failure in tackling Covid crisis and imposing restrictions across the state.

Senior leaders of the union and Samyukt Kisan Morcha addressed the gathering of around 2,000 farmers. Slamming the central and state governments, Joginder Singh, state president of the union, said it is shameful that the authorities are targeting and labelling farmers as Covid super-spreaders.

“Farmers are fighting for their rights against the three farm laws. Instead of resolving the matter, the central government is hell-bent on putting the onus of Covid spread in rural areas on farmers,” Joginder said.

The farmer union also asked the state government to take private hospitals under its ambit to provide Covid treatment to patients at controlled rates.

On the three farm laws, morcha leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said despite writing to the Centre to resume talks, farmers have not received any invite as yet.

“The farmers are sitting at Delhi borders for past over six months, holding guard against centre government, which is testing our patience. We will sit and protest till the government rolls back these acts,” Rajewal said.

He said the central government should give compensation of ₹10 lakh each and government job kin of those who died while protesting at Delhi borders.