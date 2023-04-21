Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Poonch terror attack: Farooq Abdullah calls it security lapse

Poonch terror attack: Farooq Abdullah calls it security lapse

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Apr 21, 2023 11:54 PM IST

Farooq Abdullah said that the security should have been checked as the place of attack is close to the border. “At some place there has been a lapse and they (forces) should have checked this place as its located close to the border,” he told reporters. He called Poonch terror attack security lapse

Former J&K chief minister and NC president Farooq Abdullah on Friday termed the killing of five army soldiers at Poonch a security lapse.

Former J&K chief minister and NC president Farooq Abdullah on Friday termed the killing of five army soldiers in the Poonch terror attack a security lapse. (ANI File Photo)
Former J&K chief minister and NC president Farooq Abdullah on Friday termed the killing of five army soldiers in the Poonch terror attack a security lapse. (ANI File Photo)

Five soldiers were killed when militants attacked an army vehicle moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch close to the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu.

Farooq said that the security should have been checked as the place of attack is close to the border. “At some place there has been a lapse and they (forces) should have checked this place as its located close to the border,” he told reporters outside Dargah Hazratbal where the NC president offered final Friday prayers of Ramzan. “Five jawans have been killed. Somewhere there is a lapse which should be looked into,” he said.

He said that the Government of India is saying that security scenario in J&K has improved. “I will also go by this and now elections should be held here.”

He said that if Government of India is saying everything is peaceful then why elections are not held in the UT.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
border elections farooq abdullah government of india jammu killing line of control poonch ramzan security ut + 9 more
border elections farooq abdullah government of india jammu killing line of control poonch ramzan security ut + 8 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out