Poonch terror attack: Farooq Abdullah calls it security lapse

Former J&K chief minister and NC president Farooq Abdullah on Friday termed the killing of five army soldiers in the Poonch terror attack a security lapse.

Five soldiers were killed when militants attacked an army vehicle moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch close to the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu.

Farooq said that the security should have been checked as the place of attack is close to the border. “At some place there has been a lapse and they (forces) should have checked this place as its located close to the border,” he told reporters outside Dargah Hazratbal where the NC president offered final Friday prayers of Ramzan. “Five jawans have been killed. Somewhere there is a lapse which should be looked into,” he said.

He said that the Government of India is saying that security scenario in J&K has improved. “I will also go by this and now elections should be held here.”

He said that if Government of India is saying everything is peaceful then why elections are not held in the UT.