Fasting farm leader Dallewal gives a call for farmers’ unity

Veteran farm leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose hunger strike entered its 29th day on Tuesday, urged all farm unions to ‘fight unitedly to win this battle.’ Veteran farm leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal being examined by a team of specialists from Government Rajindra Hospital at Khanauri on Tuesday. (HT)

Addressing the protesters, the 67-year-old said: “I want to tell all of you that I am alright. We have to win this battle. This battle will be won only if the whole country fights unitedly.

Dallewal also appealed to Punjab’s ‘younger brother Haryana’ and other states to join the battle.

“I want that the government should not be able to evict us from here at any cost. If it is not able to do so, then either we will win or die, one of two things will happen,” he said in his speech.

Meanwhile, a team of specialists, including a cardiologist, neurosurgeon and urologist from Government Rajindra Hospital, conducted a medical examination on Dallewal here on Tuesday.

The team examined the veteran farm leader and collected blood and urine samples.

One of the doctors, pleading anonymity, said that the sample will be tested in the hospital lab and the results will be shared tomorrow.

Dallewal also made an appeal to all the farmers to stay alert in case the police tried to evict them from the site.

Farmers, under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and the Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

A “jatha (group)” of 101 farmers attempted to march to Delhi on foot three times between December 6 and 14 but were stopped by security personnel in Haryana.