Fatehabad administration kicks off drive to combat stubble burning

In view of the increasing incidents of stubble burning, the Fatehabad district administration has launched an awareness drive in rural areas to dissuade farmers from burning the paddy straw and make them aware of the repercussions of crop residue burning. Rajesh Sihag, Fatehabad district deputy director (agriculture), said some farmers used to burn the crop residue or stubble after the harvest of paddy crops to clear the fields to sow new crops. (HT File Photo)

So far, the district has reported 80 cases of stubble burning, and to curb the practice agricultural officials have been visiting the villages to appraise the residents about the poor outcomes of crop residue. Two agricultural officials have been suspended for their negligence and the district administration has served notices to nearly 40 employees for not tackling the situation.

“By burning crop residues, the essential carbon elements, micro-nutrients and bacteria present in the land are destroyed, which in turn destroys the natural fertility of the land. We have launched an awareness drive in the villages to appraise farmers about the government incentive if they did not burn the crop residue and the poor effects of crop residue burning. The government is giving an incentive of ₹1,000 per acre. As per the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), we are imposing ₹2,500 fine per case if the farm fire is on two acres, ₹5,000 fine per incidence (2 to 5 acres), and ₹15,000 fine in case of farm fire in above five-acre land. Till now, we have collected a fine of ₹1.37 lakh from farmers,” Sihag added.

He further said nearly 72,000 farmers have applied on the government portal for the incentive as they did not burn the stubble and instead cleared it.

“ Last year, the government had given nearly ₹8.75 crore to Fatehabad farmers as an incentive for not burning the stubble. Our teams have been meeting the village heads, nambardars and farmers and urging them to cooperate with us in this drive. Three sarpanches have been issued notices as they failed to comply with the orders. An agriculture supervisor and an assistant technology manager (ATM) were suspended for negligence as major farm fires were reported from other areas,” the deputy director added.

