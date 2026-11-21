A special court in Fatehabad has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh for possessing 400 grams of heroin, in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2017. The court acquitted the other two accused extending them the benefit of doubt. (HT File) more

Special judge (fast track) under the NDPS Act, Hemant Yadav, convicted Sanjay Kumar alias Chhabil Das under Section 21(C) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act and pronounced the sentence on November 19. In case of default in payment of the fine, the convict will undergo an additional one-year rigorous imprisonment.

According to district public prosecutor Devender Mittal, the case dates back to November 27, 2017, when a police team intercepted Sanjay Kumar near Bharpur Mor on Fatehabad Road in Ratia during a checking operation. A search conducted in the presence of a gazetted officer led to the recovery of 400 grams of heroin.

During the investigation, the accused’s disclosure led to the alleged involvement of two other persons, Pawan Kumar and Kapil Kumar. A charge sheet was subsequently filed against all three accused.

During the trial, the prosecution examined 10 witnesses and presented the forensic science laboratory (FSL) report, which confirmed that the seized substance was heroin.

After examining the evidence, testimonies of police officials, recovery documents and forensic findings, the court held that the prosecution established the charges against Sanjay Kumar beyond reasonable doubt. He was convicted on November 16 and sentenced on November 19.

However, the court acquitted co-accused Pawan Kumar and Kapil Kumar, extending them the benefit of doubt.