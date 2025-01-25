Menu Explore
Father-son duo attacked with axes by neighbours in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jan 25, 2025 09:50 PM IST

As per MOhali police, four people attacked a father and his 15-year-old son with axes; the reason for the conflict is said to be an old grudge

Mohali police on Friday booked four men for allegedly attacking a father-son duo with sharp-edged weapons in Jagatpura village.

The Sohana police registered a case against Harsh Rana, Rakesh Rana, Sagar Rana and Prince Rana, all residents of Faidan village, Mohali.
The Sohana police registered a case against Harsh Rana, Rakesh Rana, Sagar Rana and Prince Rana, all residents of Faidan village, Mohali. (HT File)

The attack left Sonu,40, a resident of Sector 31-C, and his son Hardik, 15, grievously injured, necessitating 16 to 17 stitches each on their heads and arms.

Sonu told police that he owned a dairy in Faidan village. About a month and a half ago, he had a verbal altercation with his neighbours Harsh Rana, Rakesh Rana, Sagar Rana and Prince Rana that turned into a fight. They later reached a mutual settlement, he added.

As per police, on Thursday, when Sonu and his son were returning after delivering milk near Singh Dairy in Jagatpura village, the accused waylaid them and attacked them with axes, citing the previous fight. The attackers then fled the scene, issuing threats to kill them.

The victims managed to inform their family about the attack over the phone, after which they were taken to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where they are receiving treatment.

Sohana police registered a case against the four accused under Sections 115 (2), 126 (2) and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Raids are being conducted to nab them.

