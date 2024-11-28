Hitting out at the Opposition Congress over the EVM issue, Himachal Pradesh’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) co-incharge Sanjay Tandon on Thursday said that Congress is losing elections due to poor management by their leadership and not because of EVMs. Fault is not in EVMs, but in Cong leadership: Sanjay Tandon

Tandon was in Shimla for the state-level meeting -- ‘BJP Himachal Pradesh Sangathan Parv’.

Tandon said, “Congress had to face a crushing defeat in the Maharashtra assembly elections not because of EVMs, but because of the poor management of its leadership. Ask Kharge to change Rahul, not EVMs. He should consider bringing someone else in his place.”

“The fault is not in the machine, but in the leadership of Congress. Congress should change Rahul Gandhi, not EVM. No opponent gives such unsolicited advice, but there should be enough courtesy in politics that after sitting together in the assembly and Parliament for so many years, we can give them unsolicited advice. Mallikarjun Kharge knows where the problem is but cannot say it,” he added.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, Tandon said the party had lost elections due to “RBM--Rahul’s Bad Management”. “Congress president Kharge is talking about keeping EVMs aside, while the public has kept Congress aside,” Tandon said. He further said that the Congress has been sidelined in Maharashtra, highlighting the party’s poor performance of winning just 16 seats in the state.

“In Maharashtra, the BJP-supported Mahayuti government has registered a landslide victory, while the Congress has won only 16 out of 288 assembly seats. This clearly shows the decline in the support base of the Congress,” he said. Also mentioning the Jharkhand elections, he said that despite the JMM-led Mahagathbandan winning the assembly elections (which Congress is part of), the Congress is still far behind the BJP. In the Jharkhand assembly elections, BJP won 21 seats whereas Congress won 16 seats.

Tandon said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also said that we will bring ballot papers at any cost and will get EVMs placed at the houses of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah. “EVMs are already present at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s house, ‘E’ for ‘Energy,’ ‘V’ for ‘Vikas’ and ‘M’ for ‘Mehnat’. Modi ji works like a machine and due to his incomparable hard work, BJP is continuously winning.”